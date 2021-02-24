FA curtail 2020-21 season with immediate effect for Steps 3-6 of the National League System

The FA have curtailed the 2020-21 season with immediate effect for Steps 3-6 of the National League System.

This means the season for Radcliffe FC, Ramsbottom United & Bury AFC is over.

The FA’s alliance and league committees met following the Prime Minister’s roadmap announcement on Monday.

Earlier this year the FA asked clubs at Steps 3-6 of the National League system to submit their views on the 2020/21 season as part of a survey.

In a statement this evening, the FA confirmed that 99.1% of clubs at Steps 3 & 4 and 95.8% of clubs at Steps 5 & 6 submitted their thoughts.

The statement said: “The results of the survey showed that over 76 per cent of all clubs across Steps 3-6 indicated a preference to curtail the 2020-21 league season if it could not be restarted with limited spectator numbers and hospitality before 1 April 2021.

During this process, taking into account views of clubs and leagues, it was decided that extending the 2020-21 league season beyond the end of May 2021 would not be a viable option. This was due to various considerations, including the financial implications for many clubs, player contracts and the extent of the fixture scheduling issues caused by the national lockdown and various postponements which had resulted in there being 81 per cent of matches left to complete for Steps 3 and 4, and 75 per cent at Steps 5 and 6.

Taking into account the survey results and the ongoing impact of Covid-19, which continues to adversely affect incomes for clubs due to restrictions on both spectators and hospitality, our alliance and leagues committees have reached a consensus that, subject to the approval of FA Council, the 2020-21 league season for Steps 3-6 of the NLS should be curtailed with immediate effect, with no further league matches taking place this season. ”

The committees’ decision will now go to the FA Council for ratification.

The FA also said in this evening’s statement, that both committees will revisit discussions around a restructure at Steps 4-6 of the National League System, which was previously agreed and has been put on hold since the 2019-20 season.

They added an update on the restructure will be provided in due course.