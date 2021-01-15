Deal being negotiated to save Bury Football Club, says Nottinghamshire businessman

A deal is being negotiated to save Bury Football Club says Nottinghamshire businessman.

David Hilton’s interest in the Shakers, currently in administration, first came to light last month, when a statement from Ilkeston Town, revealed his talks with Steve Dale regarding a takeover had stalled.

Hilton is an investor at the Northern Premier League club and with a background in property, his work at Ilkeston has included helping the Derbyshire club develop their New Manor Ground.

A statement from the club confirmed, he’d continue to deliver on his projects and proposed the idea of a potential link-up between the two clubs in the future should his purchase be successful.

With club chairman David Clifford saying: “I have spoken to David regularly throughout this negotiation and from the outset, I sought assurances to ensure the ITFC project remains in his plans. Without hesitation, David assured me that the project will be completed as promised.”

Clifford added that Hilton along with his business partner Andrew Nally, have been “very hands on” since investing in the club.

Replying to one Bury fan on social media about the deal, Hilton said: “The deal negotiated is for everything, club, stadium, company and everything else associated with it.

The negotiations however were with different parties and it’s now with the lawyers to piece it all together.

An official statement will be released when everything is finalised.”

Hilton also confirmed via social media that he’d travelled to Gigg Lane last week, after he amongst others were pictured at the stadium.