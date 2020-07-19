Cricket Commentary Comes To Bury & Rochdale

The four new members of the Roch Valley Radio Cricket Commentary team met up at Greenmount Cricket Club today (Sun 19th July 2020) to fine-tune the communications ahead of their first commentary next Saturday (25th), once again at Greenmount, when the hosts take on local rivals Walshaw CC.

Our Head of Sports Adam Clark, along with Aaron Benson, Steve Allington and Vinny Morley are all looking forward to promoting cricket in our community and will be aiming to broadcast from as many clubs in the RVR area as possible.

Adam stated, “the season has been truncated due to Covid-19, the team will be primarily focusing on the T15 tournament this year and we’ll review coverage for the next campaign at the end of this season.”

The match on Saturday will be the first full commentary cricket game the community radio station will have broadcast. The RVR sports team already provide commentary for Ramsbottom United and Radcliffe FC football matches.

Adam also pointed out that the team are looking for more volunteers who may be interested in sports commentary or cricket to join the team and build both the profile of cricket and Roch Valley Radio in our community. If you are interested or want to get involved email sports@rochvalleyradio.com