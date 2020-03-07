Bury’s Scott Quigg beaten by Jono Carroll

Bury Boxer, Scott Quigg has been beaten by Dublin’s Jono Carroll at the Manchester Arena

The fight was stopped in the 11th Round after Quigg’s trainer Joe Gallacher threw the towel in.

The Irishman dominated from the first bell to the last. Caroll took the first round with ease, Quigg improved in the second but nothing of real note. Carroll dominated in the third, fourth & fifth before Quigg tried to apply more pressure in the sixth but nothing came of it.

From the seventh round, you could only see one winner, Carroll was very dominant and Quigg was rocked on various occasions.

Quigg showed some life in the tenth but he was going to need something very special to turn it around

Into the eleventh, there were deep discussions going on between the team of Scott Quigg and finally midway through the round, they decided to end the fight by throwing in the towel.

Quigg didn’t look happy when the towel went in as he’s a fighter that would have wanted to fight until the end.

Scott Quigg spoke to Sky Sports post fight and said “The better man won on the night. I didn’t feel it was there. I was just chasing it.”

Quigg was also unsure on his future “I’m not making any rash decisions but on how I felt I don’t feel like there’s much left.” He also thanked the crowd for the support they’ve given him over his career and the way he was speaking could be interpreted by some as that could be his last fight.