Bury North MP Calls on FA to Reconsider Crowd Guidance

The Football Association has been urged to reconsider their current guidance in respect of spectators returning to stadia in the National League System by the Bury North MP, James Daly.

Under the current guidance, the Football Association have stated that a club can have an initial 15% capacity for pre-season, increasing to 30% for the beginning competitive season. This is currently a percentage of the ground grading capacity at the tier at which the host club plays in. This means that no matter how large each stadium is, the number of fans let in will be calculated based on the tier the team plays in.

James Daly commented, “This system would lead to the bizarre situation where two teams who play their home games at the same stadium, such as Radcliffe FC and Bury AFC, being allowed different crowd capacities due to league status.”

In practice, this would mean whilst Radcliffe FC would be allowed to play their home league games at the Neuven Stadium in front of 600 fans, Bury AFC, also playing at the Neuven Stadium, would only be permitted a home attendance of 300 fans.

In his letter to the Chief Executive Officer of The Football Association, Mr Daly wrote ‘ It does not seem sensible that this approach is taken when situations, like the above, are allowed to occur.’

Mr Daly has also written to Minister for Sport, Nigel Huddleston requesting his assistance in the matter in which he states ‘You will know from our many conversations about football in Bury that the fans here have endured much over the last 12 months and unless the current guidance is rectified it will unfairly penalise hundreds of my constituents.’

Phil Young, Chair of the Shakers Community, the supporters trust which owns Bury AFC of commented: “We are grateful for James’ support and we know he understands what football means to the town of Bury. Every fan through the turnstile counts at the level we are playing at. For a new club built and funded by its own supporters, we want as many to enjoy watching the team each week as we can safely accommodate. We know this means a limit on crowd numbers, and this was a financial burden we were prepared for, but these rules can’t be based on safety when another team will be playing at the same ground with double the crowd size.”

Mr Young continued “Given the demand for tickets, it may be safer to let more supporters into the ground where we can manage the situation better. We have already invested money in services to help us manage Covid-19 risks. We think this is an oversight which can easily be corrected and are appealing for common sense to prevail.”

Concluding Mr Daly said, “I am certain that this new obstacle is easily overcome, by allowing clubs to use the capacity of their individual stadiums, (it will) ensure as many loyal fans as possible are able to watch the match live, in-person; supporting their home team.”

Fixtures have not yet been announced for the next season, but it’s safe to say every football fan is looking forward to the upcoming season.

You can listen Bury AFC home and away this season on Roch Valley Radio