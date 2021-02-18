Former Bury FC defender forced to retire following head injury

Former Bury FC youth team defender, Bobby Copping has retired from football at the age of 19.

Copping who joined Peterborough from the Shakers in 2019 sustained a head injury in July 2020 and was subsequently in hospital for four days.

After making a full recovery he was named on the bench for Peterborough’s cup clash with Cambridge United in November last year, but a week later, he sustained the same head injury was forced to assess his options.

Speaking to the Peterborough United club website, Copping said: “Over the last few months, I have been doing all I can to recover whilst having conversations with a specialist who had suggested I try a medication to see if that would stop the injury from re-occurring. Unfortunately, this didn’t work, so that left few options open to me. I have had various conversations with the club and the specialist and we all came to the same conclusion that for my long-term health and to prevent further damage, retirement from football completely was the obvious decision to make and that has been backed up by the fact I still have problems on a day to day basis because of the injury.

This decision was extremely heart-breaking to make and not just for me, but also for my family who have invested so much into my football journey. Words cannot describe how truly gutted that I am. Firstly, I would just like to thank everyone at the club, especially the staff and my teammates for all their support in such a difficult time for myself.

They have been amazing and I wouldn’t have been able to come through this without their support. I would also like to thank my family. They have been my rock throughout this tough time. From the very start of my footballing career, they have been there and it hurts a lot knowing we can’t continue my career any further. Finally, thank you to the fans that have supported me and made my time at the club as enjoyable as possible, I have really loved every moment since I joined in 2019.”

Copping added: “Although this is a very difficult time for myself, moving forward I’m extremely lucky and thankful to be able to stay a part of the club. I will be taking up a new role at the club as I now progress my career down the business side of things. Thank you again to everyone that has been involved with my football career from the start, I am extremely gutted but anyone that knows me knows that I will bounce back from this,”

He has accepted an offer to work within the academy at the Posh in a business operations role.

Academy manager, Kieran Scarff said: “This is a very important role as we plan for Category 2 status and also supports the career aspirations Bobby is now following. He is delighted to be staying at the club and I know he will give 100% in this role, just like he did in his football career.”

During his time at Bury, Copping was instrumental in the club’s FA Youth Cup run in 2018/19, where they reached the sixth round.

