Bury FC say they will apply for the 2021/22 season and application will be “chased monthly”, in a statement on the club website.
Earlier today, the club’s application to the National League system for the 2020/21 season was rejected due to “several different factors, including in relation to the Club’s financial resources, ownership and insolvency status.”
In the club’s first statement since October 2019, they opened the statement by apologising to the fans for not keeping them updated throughout the application process.
When talking about the application for this coming season they said: “Over 3 months ago, we submitted our application to the FA and furthermore our Lawyers requested a sit down to discuss the complexity of the Bury FC situation to avoid ambiguity and indeed lay to rest any concerns they may have. Some months later they acknowledged and with weeks to go till the deadline stated their willingness to have a conference call.
We had the call which was cordial, we requested a further meeting once matters had been digested and the committee advised they would come back to us, we heard nothing and our Lawyers prompted them as we were concerned having eroded 3 months to resolve any concerns, they were now eroding the last weeks which left no time to address very important matters that could affect our application.
Many Clubs are on the brink of collapse and if Covid restrictions continue we will see a tsunami of Administrations and Receiverships, burying your head in the sand is not an option
Over the coming weeks we will advise of the goings on at Bury FC to secure its future.
Once again apologies for events but after 2O months of battling to save our Club we are more versed in the politics of Football than ever so better placed to face this war.”
Leave a Reply