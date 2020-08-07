Bury FC say they will apply for the 2021/22 season and application will be “chased monthly”, in a statement on the club website.

Earlier today, the club’s application to the National League system for the 2020/21 season was rejected due to “several different factors, including in relation to the Club’s financial resources, ownership and insolvency status.”

In the club’s first statement since October 2019, they opened the statement by apologising to the fans for not keeping them updated throughout the application process.

When talking about the application for this coming season they said: “Over 3 months ago, we submitted our application to the FA and furthermore our Lawyers requested a sit down to discuss the complexity of the Bury FC situation to avoid ambiguity and indeed lay to rest any concerns they may have. Some months later they acknowledged and with weeks to go till the deadline stated their willingness to have a conference call.

We had the call which was cordial, we requested a further meeting once matters had been digested and the committee advised they would come back to us, we heard nothing and our Lawyers prompted them as we were concerned having eroded 3 months to resolve any concerns, they were now eroding the last weeks which left no time to address very important matters that could affect our application.

On Tuesday we received an email outlining reasons not to allow our application, which turned out to be very matters we and our Lawyers had been trying to address with them for 3 months, none were an issue or a problem only time and the terms of their compliance were the governing factor.”

In the statement, the club were keen to point out that “these issues will be resolved and Bury FC will be back playing football at Gigg Lane”

They continued by saying “Our application for 21/22 season is being prepared now and will be chased monthly to avoid a repeat of this atrocity, let’s hope because a further season has elapsed they don’t try to place us in tier 7, as leaving Division one we were supposed to get a high placing the following season as the demotion was the sentence”

Also talked about was Gigg Lane, the home of Bury FC, they said: “to be clear about our Stadium, BURY FC own Gigg and it’s not for sale or is it being re-possessed.”