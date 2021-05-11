Bury FC Stadium goes on the market

The administrator of Bury FC has put the club’s Gigg Lane stadium on the market.

Steven Wiseglass, of Inquesta Corporate Recovery & Insolvency, has appointed Fleurets as the agent to sell the stadium.

The ground, which was redeveloped in various stages during the 1990s, has a capacity of 12,000. The 6.4-acre stadium site also includes the ticket office and club shop.

The stadium is freehold, and unconditional offers are being sought for the entire property.

The Bury Football Club Company Ltd was placed in administration last November with the aim of rescuing it as a going concern, enabling the club to seek readmission to the football pyramid system.

Mr Wiseglass said: “As part of the administration process, I have been liaising with the secured charge-holder over the stadium and have now appointed Fleurets to actively market the stadium for sale.

“My role is to secure the best possible outcome for all stakeholders of The Bury Football Club Company Ltd.

“Bury FC is a club with a rich history and a loyal and enthusiastic fan base, and I do hope that a suitable buyer will be forthcoming to secure the future of football at Gigg Lane.

“All expressions of interest should be submitted directly to Fleurets.”

Mr Wiseglass added: “It is understood there may be an offer from a community interest group to purchase the stadium and trading name as a result of the Chancellor’s announcement in the recent Budget to provide matched funding for purchasing assets of community interest.

“There are other potential parties interested in acquiring the business and assets, and I am liaising with them.”

Fleurets is a national chartered surveying firm which specialises in the leisure property sector. The stadium sale is being handled from its Manchester and London offices.

Mr Wiseglass said he was continuing to investigate with his legal advisers the actions taken by all the directors of The Bury Football Club Company Ltd and the financial transactions that occurred leading up to it going into administration.

He added: “I cannot comment specifically or further on this to avoid prejudicing any possible legal claims.”

Graeme Bunn, managing director of Fleurets, said: ““Fleurets is delighted to have been appointed by Inquesta to bring to the market the stadium at Gigg Lane.

“This is a unique opportunity to purchase a freehold stadium, with an all-seating capacity of over 12,000.

“The marketing of the stadium presents a variety of buyers and occupiers with the prospect of securing the landmark property.

“Offers will be invited on an unconditional basis. We encourage all interested parties to contact Fleurets as soon as possible, as we anticipate significant local and national interest.”

Recently formed fans group Est.1885, who are determined to get Bury FC back playing at Gigg Lane have said:

“Est. 1885 welcomes the news that the Administrator has put Gigg Lane up for sale, and, together with Forever Bury, will continue dialogue with him and all associated parties to work towards a way to securing the ground and the future of Bury FC.”

Forever Bury and local politicians have been contacted for comment.