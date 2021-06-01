Bury born Kieran Trippier included in England’s Euro 2020 squad

Kieran Trippier has been included in England’s final squad for the upcoming European Championships.

The Bury-born defender has been a key part of the Atletico Madrid team that won La Liga this season.

He missed nine games for the club at the start of 2021 due to suspension for betting offences but has played 90 minutes in all games bar two since.

Trippier, a favourite of Southgate’s made his England debut in June 2017 against France and has had 26 caps to his name, scoring once in the World Cup Semi-Final of 2018 and making four assists.

A versatile player who has played in many positions for the Three Lions playing across the backline and positions in midfield.

Trippier makes the squad alongside three other right-backs Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, Chelsea’s Reece James & Manchester City’s Kyle Walker.

Former Tottenham defender Michael Dawson thinks that Southgate will play five at the back during this competition due to the high number of defenders selected against midfielders.

Southgate named a provisional 33-man squad this time last week, notable omissions include Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard, who’s been on-loan at West Ham United this season he’s had good form going into this competition but misses out alongside goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, defenders Ben Godfrey & Ben White, midfielder James Ward-Prowse and striker Ollie Watkins.

Mason Greenwood withdrew from the 33-man squad earlier today through injury.

Of the 26 players selected, 15 will be getting their first experience of a senior international tournament with the squad having an average age of 25 years and three months.

The Three Lions host Austria at the Riverside Stadium tomorrow (Wednesday), with their final warm-up against Romania at the same venue on Sunday.

England and the other 23 sides competing at EURO 2020 will confirm their squads today, teams are able to make unlimited replacements before their first match in the event of serious injury or illness (including COVID-19 or ‘close contact’ to a positive case).

Goalkeepers can be replaced during the tournament in the event of physical incapacity, even if one or two goalkeepers in the squad are still available, while a player who has been replaced cannot be re-added to the squad.

England’s EURO 2020 campaign begins on Sunday 13 June, when the Three Lions take on Croatia at Wembley Stadium, ahead of games against Scotland and the Czech Republic at the same venue.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham).

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City).