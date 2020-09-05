Bury AFC’s fixtures for the 2020/21 season have been released today (Saturday 5th September)

It’s the clubs inaugural season in NWCFL Division One North and it will start with a home fixture against Steeton on Saturday 3rd October.

With a season still due to be completed by May 2021, there is no surprise that October is jam-packed with seven further league fixtures: Holker Old Boys, AFC Darwen, Prestwich Heys & Golcar United at home, Pilkington, Shelley & Garstang all away.

Bury AFC will welcome Chadderton to the Neuven on Boxing Day (26th December) and heading into 2021, their return fixture at Steeton is the first of the new year.

Easter weekend finds AFC at home to Lower Breck (3rd April) and on the Bank Holiday Monday, away to Chadderton (5th April).

And this season teams will be playing on the May Day Bank Holiday (3rd May) and they’ll be hosting former Bury FC striker Glynn Hurst’s Ashton Town.

The season is due to end on Saturday 15th May, with Bury AFC home to St Helens Town.

On their website, Bury AFC said: “We hope you are all as excited as we are that after a long road, we now have fixtures to stick in the diary! We look forward to seeing you at our games and hosting & visiting all our fellow league teams throughout the season.

As we said when our place in the NWCFL was recommended back in January:

BRING. IT. ON.”

Roch Valley Radio will be bringing you live commentary of Bury AFC’s home and away games this season, you’ll be able to listen to them via either our listen live page here on our website, or our mobile app or you can even ask your smart speaker to “Play Roch Valley Radio”

Bury AFC 2020/21 Fixtures

Sat 03/10/20 Steeton H 15:00 Tue 06/10/20 Holker Old Boys H 19:45 Wed 14/10/20 Pilkington A 19:45 Sat 17/10/20 AFC Darwen H 15:00 Tue 20/10/20 Prestwich Heys H 19:45 Sat 24/10/20 Shelley A 15:00 Tue 27/10/20 Garstang A 20:00 Sat 31/10/20 Golcar United H 15:00 Sat 07/11/20 Atherton LR A 15:00 Sat 14/11/20 Daisy Hill H 15:00 Sat 21/11/20 AFC Darwen A 15:00 Sat 28/11/20 Cleator Moor Celtic H 15:00 Sat 05/12/20 AFC Blackpool A 15:00 Sat 12/12/20 Lower Breck A 15:00 Sat 19/12/20 Garstang H 15:00 Sat 26/12/20 Chadderton H 15:00 Sat 02/01/21 Steeton A 15:00 Sat 09/01/21 Shelley H 15:00 Sat 16/01/21 Prestwich Heys A 15:00 Sat 23/01/21 Bacup Borough H 15:00 Sat 30/01/21 Ashton Town A 15:00 Sat 06/02/21 AFC Blackpool H 15:00 Sat 13/02/21 Nelson A 15:00 Sat 20/02/21 St Helens Town A 15:00 Sat 27/02/21 Atherton LR H 15:00 Sat 06/03/21 AFC Liverpool A 15:00 Sat 13/03/21 Holker Old Boys A 15:00 Sat 20/03/21 Pilkington H 15:00 Sat 27/03/21 Golcar United A 15:00 Sat 03/04/21 Lower Breck H 15:00 Mon 05/04/21 Chadderton A 15:00 Sat 10/04/21 Nelson H 15:00 Sat 17/04/21 Bacup Borough A 15:00 Sat 24/04/21 AFC Liverpool H 15:00 Sat 01/05/21 Daisy Hill A 15:00 Mon 03/05/21 Ashton Town H 15:00 Sat 08/05/21 Cleator Moor Celtic A 15:00 Sat 15/05/21 St Helens Town H 15:00

(Lead Image Credit: Andy Whitehead)