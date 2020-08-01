Roch Valley Radio announced as Audio Commentary Provider to Bury AFC.

Roch Valley Radio are pleased to announce that we are the Official Audio Commentary providers to Bury AFC.

The club will be playing in the North West Counties Division One North this season, and we aim to cover all home and away games, as they start their journey in the football pyramid.

This coverage will run alongside our existing coverage of Northern Premier League sides Radcliffe FC & Ramsbottom United.

Our coverage of these clubs is going to be key in the opening months of the season, as the FA Guidance says at the moment fans aren’t allowed into stadiums.

We aim to cover as many pre-season games for these clubs as possible, a confirmed list of fixtures will be announced in due course.

The station’s Head of Sport Adam Clark said: “I’m delighted with this news, Bury AFC is a team with a great ethos and great support behind them so it was key to me to make sure we brought coverage to the local community and to the fans of the club that can’t attend matches”

Bury AFC’s Head of Media, Adam Ingram added: “We are very keen to provide our supporters with as much coverage of our games as possible, considering the restrictions in place currently and the undoubted limits which will be placed on stadium capacities in the near future. We also know that we have fans spread far and wide who take a keen interest and we see Roch Valley Radio having the experience and expertise to deliver a great commentary service, we welcome them aboard!”

Head of Operations at Roch Valley Radio, Dean Sampson, concluded: “It is such a pivotal and exciting time here at RVR, we are making real strides in providing the community hyper-local content that really resonates with them and this partnership with Bury AFC goes a huge way in supporting that and I am excited to hear the games on the airwaves soon”.

You’ll be able to listen to this season football commentaries via our listen live page, your smart speaker or by downloading our mobile app.