Bury AFC launch ‘Shakers Community Membership’

This afternoon Bury AFC have launched their ‘Shakers Community’ membership.

In a statement on their website, they have said “The time has come for us to take the next steps in our journey of bringing football back to Bury.

The ongoing situation with COVID-19 has caused us to rearrange some of our events but our resolve remains as strong as ever.

Today Bury AFC opens for membership. We want you, supporters of Bury, to be able to shape the future of this club. We have always said that this is a club owned ‘By the Fans’ and ‘For the Fans’.”

They went onto say “At a time when community has never been so important, we want you to form part of a football club that will work towards having a positive impact for all the people of Bury. We are not just asking you to join as a member to help us get a football game on. A football club that exists solely on a matchday is one that misses the reason why we love to come together to watch football. It is what we have all missed most. It is the shared experience that unites us.

When we are through the other side of the current restrictions, we want to be ready to help break down the barriers of social isolation and we want you to join us in bringing together people from every background and unite them all in the cause of Bury AFC.”

If you become a ‘Shakers Community’ member and make history. As a community member you will be able to:

Elect members to the Shakers Community board

Vote on pivotal long-term decisions

Influence issues such as kit design through board advisory votes

Be kept up to date on all aspects of the club

Be invited to apply to become a board member, a volunteer or sit on one of our committees

The club said the membership money “will provide us with the financial resources to ensure that the long-term future of the club is protected. It gives the club a buffer should it run into short-term difficulties (such as the current COVID-19 pandemic) and allows us to build the foundations of long-term projects, such as acquiring Gigg Lane, building an academy and investing in training facilities.”

And they stressed, “Not a penny will be wasted.”

You can join via the Bury AFC membership page here.

They concluded their statement by saying “The rest of the world has joined us in having to carry on without football. We will ensure that when normality resumes, Bury AFC are ready to bring the game we love back to the town that we love and unite us under one banner that will seek to make Bury a better place for all.

Up the Shakers Community.

By the Fans, For the Fans.

Bury AFC“