Bury AFC issue update to their supporters.

After the announcement from the FA yesterday (Thursday) that all football from Step 3 of the Non-League Pyramid had been declared null and void. Bury AFC were faced with many questions as to how this could affect them ahead of the start of the club next season.

So this evening, Bury AFC issued an update to its supporters. In the statement, they react to the news from the FA yesterday, also they discuss the fact that talks between the current ownership of Bury FC and the interested party have broken down and what’s coming next for the club.

“Following events over the last few weeks, we would like to provide you all with an update as to the progress of Bury AFC.

As you will have no doubt seen on social media, due to the Coronavirus pandemic the FA has confirmed that football under the National League for the 2019/20 season is now over, deeming it null and void, with no promotion and relegation. There could be changes made to the new league structures proposed for the 20/21 season. This obviously raises questions about when the new season will start and with so many clubs struggling to survive, how this might impact on our league placing following our application submitted back in December 2019.

We can confirm that we are in regular dialogue with the Football Association, Football Supporters’ Association and the Manchester Football Association and as soon as we have definitive answers, we will confirm through our various channels. Both the FA and the League have been helpful, positive and ready to welcome Bury AFC in every meeting to date, and we believe that our significant fanbase can bring much-needed revenue to clubs in non-league football. We will be ready to go, whether the season starts in August or later.

We have been advised that this week talks between the current ownership & the interested party attempting to negotiate a solvent purchase of Bury Football Club have broken down.

We have had regular dialogue with the bidders throughout this period, offering assistance where it was felt it could be needed and letting their process take its course while continuing to work on the details of our plans in the background.

We wish to place on record our thanks for the hard work, hours of meetings and dedication that this consortium put into their effort to attempt to purchase Bury Football Club.

Whilst football in 2020 remains up in the air, this will not stop us from getting a team on the pitch for the 2020/21 season, representing the town of Bury.

Over the next couple of weeks, we will formally launch the club and unite as many people as possible behind us. This will include:

Club membership with voting shares for fans to buy

Elections for board positions on the fan-owned mutual society which owns the club

Fundraising initiatives

Votes and competitions to keep you entertained, including your chance to vote on the kit design

The search for our first football manager

Please bear with us whilst we bring these things to life. We are faced with the same challenges as everyone: trying to work, look after families and adjust to this strange situation, whilst also launching the club. But please be assured that we are ready and committed to do this now and we are confident you will have a club to be proud of.”

