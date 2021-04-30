Bury AFC appoint Jake Williams as women’s elite team manager

Bury AFC have appointed Jake Williams as their new women’s elite team manager.

In a statement, Bury AFC said, “We are extremely pleased to announce the appointment of a manager for our new women’s elite team. Jake Williams joins us following a rigorous application and interview process. Amongst a strong profile in the game, the panel were really impressed with Jake’s vision for the women’s team and the club.”

Williams started his footballing career at Manchester United where he spent most of his youth in the academy squad, before taking up handball, going on to represent both England & Great Britain in the sport.

The 30-year-old began his football coaching career 10 years ago at another local side, Ramsbottom United Juniors and then went overseas having coaching & management spells in Denmark, America and Australia, he returned to the UK and re-joined Ramsbottom United in 2019 as head coach of the development squad. Last year he joined the first-team coaching staff of the Rams under Chris Willcock, a role he has thoroughly enjoyed and takes a lot of experience from.

Speaking following his appointment, he said: “My time at Ramsbottom United has been brilliant. I’ve had the opportunity to learn from some fantastic managers and coaches, whilst working with players that have played at the top level.”

He added: “I can’t wait to get started with the new women’s team. It’s an exciting project that I see as a great opportunity and look forward to giving the local community something to cheer about.”

Jake lead his first training session with the team yesterday, he will work alongside the coaching staff of Casey Lynchey, Kelly Boag & Krystle Johnson. They will also be joined by physio Mandy Walsh.

The club has had a large interest in players wanting to join the new women’s elite team, Bury AFC have decided to launch a reserves squad to run alongside the first team. This allows the club to offer a clear pathway for players to progress into the first team and sit within the Bury AFC Community Trust structure alongside the AFC associated recreational teams.

They’ve appointed Sam Irvine as reserve team manager, with Craig Nolan as his assistant.

(Lead Image Credit: Bury AFC)