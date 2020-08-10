Bury AFC announce their first-ever signing

Bury AFC have announced their first signing, midfielder Adam McWilliam.

The 25-year-old Scot played for AFC Totton in the Southern League Division One South last season, making 24 appearances, and scoring 9 goals. Adam is somewhat of a free-kick specialist.

He started his career with Montrose in 2012, he also played for Stonehaven JFC, Montrose Roselea JFC in Scotland before moving to England to his most recent club, AFC Totton.

In his day job away from the pitch, McWilliam is School Partnership Officer for the Manchester United Foundation, previously being at Southampton FC in a similar role.

He has a bachelor’s degree in Sports Coaching & Development and has also been a qualified UEFA B coach since June 2019.

On joining the club, he said: “I am absolutely delighted to be the first signing for Bury AFC, this is such an exciting club that puts the fans first and I cannot wait to get started.

“Everyone associated with the club is hoping for a successful season, what that looks like we aren’t quite sure yet. But we know if we all give everything we have, then we can achieve something special, not only this season but have something to build on for the future.”

Manager Andy Welsh said: “Adam is a player we are delighted to sign, first and foremost we will always look at the character of the player and he is a player who is a born winner and will lead by example. But also someone who will look after himself away from the club to get the best out of his game.

“Coming to Bury AFC, Adam is looking to progress himself as a player and you can tell with the qualities he has, he could be the difference in games, either in open play or with his set-pieces.

“I’m sure he will be an exciting player for the Bury faithful to watch.”

Adam has registered with Bury AFC on non-contract terms and we look forward to watching him in action during the season.

(Lead Image Credit: Bury AFC)