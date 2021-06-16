Bury AFC Women to play at Unsworth CC for the 2021-22 season

Bury AFC Women’s first team will play their home fixtures for the 2021-22 season at Unsworth Cricket Club, the club has confirmed.

The site at Pole Lane borders the areas of Sunnybank and Unsworth village to the south of Bury town centre and can be seen when travelling along the adjoining M66 motorway.

With a car park area, team changing facilities available and provision for food and drink for fans attending games at the ground, this option ticked the main boxes that the team were looking for when staging their Sunday afternoon fixtures through the season. Fellow FA Charter Standard club FC Unsworth, who have been based at the ground since 2017, will share the facility across the weekends of the season.

Head of Women’s Team Operations, Casey Lynchey, commented on the link-up: “We are delighted to have secured a pitch share with FC Unsworth at Unsworth Cricket Club. It is an excellent grass pitch, in a good location for players and staff, with superb facilities that the squad will appreciate. We are hoping that by providing an excellent facility, we will encourage as many Bury fans and members of the local community as possible down to watch the women’s team embarking on their first season.”

Football Chairman, Marcel De Matas, who was heavily involved in the negotiations to secure the ground, added: “Our priority was to find a ground within the borough for our Women’s first team, enabling us to build a presence in our community and provide opportunities for fans to watch the games. Our relationship with Unsworth Cricket Club offers just that, with further potential to work collaboratively on projects of community interest including those aimed at inspiring participation of the local population in sport.”

As part of playing at Unsworth CC, Bury AFC are looking for willing volunteers who can help with set-up and clear-up on the day in the following roles:

Pitch & goal preparation

Entrance Stewards

Site clear-up and clean

The club’s first test event will take place next Thursday 24th June, where the first team will take on the reserve team in a friendly fixture, 7pm kick-off. Volunteers looking to get involved can speak to Casey Lynchey or Marcel De Matas on the night, or please send an email to women@buryafc.uk to express interest.

Tickets for the men’s game against FC United of Manchester (3rd July) will be available for collection on the night. FC United have asked that we encourage as many tickets to be collected ahead of the match to prevent long queues on the day of the game. Tickets will be available from around 6.30pm until the end of the game at approx. 9pm. Bring your email confirmation and a form of ID to collect.

(Lead Image Credit: Andy Whitehead)