Bury AFC sign three players on 12-month deals as pre-season continues

Bury AFC have announced the signing of three players ahead of the 2021/22 season this evening.

The first signing being 19-year-old, Ayo Ibrahim, who has signed a 12-month deal with the North West Counties Club.

He joined AFC just prior to the curtailment of the season in December 2020 and has impressed the AFC faithful in recent performances.

Speaking to Roch Valley Radio following Saturday’s game, Ibrahim said: “The manager has been very welcoming, they’ve given me a helping hand.”

“We’ve been training hard on Mondays and Thursdays, we are fitter than most teams we play on Saturdays.”

He aims to play 90-minutes in every game this season, to help the club gain promotion to the next division in the pyramid.

Ibrahim has previously played for Mansfield Town at youth level.

The second signing announced was 20-year-old goalkeeper, Jack Atkinson who most recently played in his home nation of Wales for Prestatyn Town.

He signed the Welsh first division team at the start of 2021 after a spell in Gibraltar with Premier Division outfit Boca Gibraltar.

Atkinson is formerly of Wolverhampton Wanderers’ academy, Bangor City, Bradford Park Avenue and fellow NWCFL side Whitchurch Alport.

Lewis Gilboy has also re-signed for the new season, this time on a 12-month contract.

The Liverpudlian joined the club from Accrington Stanley last summer and his performances have not gone unnoticed outside Bury and his services were secured when he signed his contract earlier in the week.

Each of the contracts is subject to FA Approval and Atkinson also requires, international clearance, which is expected to be confirmed in the coming days.

(Lead Image Credit: Andy Whitehead)