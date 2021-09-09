Bury AFC & Rochdale AFC set path for a new future for a football at prestigious launch

Bury AFC & Rochdale AFC joined 23 other teams at a prestigious launch in London today calling for a new direction for our national game.

Both clubs are founding members of Fair Game, a group of value-driven clubs, supported by 40 world-renowned experts and backed by politicians of all parties.

The government is currently developing policies on how to change the national game as part of Tracey Crouch’s football governance review. Fair Game aim is to help develop the long-term realistic solutions needed.

The details of that vision are outlined in Fair Game’s 48-page manifesto, Putting Pride Back In the Shirt: Fair Game’s Solution for the National Game, which was launched today at Plough Lane, the home of AFC Wimbledon – one of the 23 clubs.

It details solutions to various problems within football, including the owners and directors test, financial sustainability, protecting the heritage of clubs, a fairer distribution of TV revenues, opposing the European Super League, and tackling discrimination.

The document is the result of over six months of hard work from Fair Game and follows ongoing consultation with the clubs, recruitment of global experts, brainstorms, four workshops, nine expert-led working groups, a 66-page options documents, five surveys of clubs, and two open scrutiny sessions.

Among those backing the call is the Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham. He said: “Fair Game’s proposals are exactly what football needs. I’m only too aware of the dangers that exist. We’ve seen the collapse of Bury and the spectre of the ESL. Football is integral to our communities.

“The game needs a reboot. I back the need for an independent regulator, for an Owners and Directors Test that is fit for purpose, and most importantly the protection of the heritage and traditions of our clubs.”

Niall Couper, the Chief Executive Officer of Fair Game, added: “Tracey Crouch’s review represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to change football for the better. We have to grasp it and we believe our proposals lay that path.

“We want a sport where every fan can put their shirt on in the morning proud in what it stands for, safe in the knowledge that the traditions and heritage of their club will always be there.

The 25 clubs of Fair Game are Accrington Stanley, Basingstoke Town, Bath City, Bury AFC, Bristol Rovers, Cambridge United, Carlisle United, Chester FC, Chesterfield FC, City of Liverpool, Curzon Ashton, Darlington, Dorking Wanderers, Ebbsfleet United, Grimsby Town, Leyton Orient, Lincoln City, Luton Town, Maidstone United, Newport County AFC, Rochdale AFC, Tonbridge Angels, Tranmere Rovers, Worcester City and AFC Wimbledon.

Phil Young, Shakers Community chair said: “We can’t think of anything more wasteful than for the demise of Bury FC to be just a sob story. We set up Bury AFC to help point the way to a better future for football, and remind the country that supporters can and should have a sense of agency in the clubs they follow.

“When we saw the other clubs involved in Fair Game we had no hesitation in joining, as many of them provided the inspiration for us to pick ourselves up and start again.”

Rochdale chairman, Simon Gauge added: “We are delighted to become a member club of Fair Game.

“We believe wholeheartedly in the principles of Fair Game – sustainability, integrity and community. The values are so closely aligned to our own, especially acting with fairness and integrity, being open and transparent, being collaborative and engaging, and being community-focused.

“Becoming an active member of Fair game seems a very natural step for Rochdale AFC. With the fan led review of football currently taking place, now is the time to try and change football for the better.

“By being a member of Fair Game, our voice will be heard on this and hopefully clubs like ours will not be penalised in the future for trying to operate in a sustainable manner”.

You can download a copy of the Manifesto from the Fair Game website by clicking here