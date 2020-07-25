Bury AFC announce new crest ahead of the new season

Following Bury AFC’s acceptance into the North West Counties Football League earlier this week, the club are stepping everything up a gear to get things ready for the start of the season.

And one of the announcements the club has made ahead of the new season is the club’s crest.

They asked the members of the ‘Shakers Community’ to make the selection on the club’s new crest.

It was designed by Bury fan, Nick Hunsley, the crest has been modernised to reflect our club as we head into the new era.

Bury AFC said on their website: “The overwhelming feeling from the fanbase was to ensure that this crest reflects the town of Bury in line with those that came before.

The coat of arms retains references to the metalwork, textile and paper industries synonymous with the town in the form of the anvil, flying shuttle and papyrus plant.

The top-right quarter now includes geographical reference to Peel Tower, adorned with two stars. The tower is a prominent monument which looks down on the town from the top of Holcombe Hill and was built as a memorial to Sir Robert Peel – creator of the modern police force and twice Prime Minister – who was born in the Bury in 1788.

The crest retains the industrious bee between two branches of the cotton plant as well as referencing ‘2020’ as our inaugural entry into the league pyramid.

Bury AFC is ‘By the Fans, For the Fans’. With respect to the level of dedicated effort from our supporters, volunteers and members in getting Bury AFC to where it is today, we will retain the town motto of ‘Hard Work Conquers All’.

We hope you will feel the sense of pride in wearing the crest and representing our town.”

Bury AFC are expected to announce the ground the will play at, playing kits, first-team manager and much more in the next few weeks before the season is due to start in September,

No fans are allowed at friendly or competitive non-league games under current rules.

However, it’s being reported that the FA has submitted a proposal to the DCMS to allow spectators.

If accepted, socially distanced fans in groups of 6 (or 2 households) will be allowed.

(Lead photo credit: Bury AFC)