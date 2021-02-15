Bury AFC announce new club structure following resignation of chairman

Bury AFC has announced a new club structure this afternoon following the resignation of chairman Chris Murray.

In a statement, the club has said: “As we await news about the resumption of the current season we continue to plan for the future.

We have already announced our intention to launch a full range of women’s teams, including an open age team, veterans and walking football for next season. We also hope to introduce men’s veterans and walking teams to the club. This will give us over 20 teams and hundreds of players to look after.

We have started to re-organise the operational teams required to run the expanded club. This includes the creation of a new combined football club board which will represent both men’s and women’s elite teams. We are following the lead of a growing number of clubs who have taken a progressive approach to football by combining men’s and women’s football, and treating them as equal rather than separating the two.”

The statement confirmed that Chris Murray has stepped down and his duties will be taken on by Marcel de Matas, Gareth Castick & Casey Lynchey.

The statement added “Casey Lynchey and Tania Jackson will join the board to form the women’s football team and Tania will also become the club’s Welfare Officer. It is important to note that all members of this board have responsibilities across both men’s and women’s football, and are appointed by the Shakers Community board who are responsible for club governance. We expect to make more appointments as the club grows and changes over time.

Club Secretary Ian Coyle, Head of Media Adam Ingram & Commercial Director Jon Wiggans continue in their roles.

They concluded by saying “The men’s and women’s recreational teams, including veterans and walking football, will sit beneath the newly established Bury AFC Community Trust, once formal approval from The Charity Commission has been received and new trustees appointed. We will be asking for applications for the trustee positions in due course.”