BREAKING: Northern Premier League season has been ‘cancelled’

The Northern Premier League along with its fellow leagues from the Step 3 & 4 level have announced that they are ‘unanimous in wanting to terminate the 2019/20 season immediately.’

The league announced the news via there website this evening, saying “The NPL, Isthmian and Southern Leagues have made the FA of their wish to terminate the 2019-20 season, although any such decision has to be ratified by FA council. While this process is on-going, competition issues can then be decided, together with the implications for promotion and relegation.”

The Leagues have estimated that the impact of Covid-19 on those clubs could be over £3.25m and they’ve said they are “lobbying the government, the Premier League and others for additional financial assistance”

The FA have said in a statement “no official decision” has yet been reached.

More to follow…