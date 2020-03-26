BREAKING: FA declare Northern Premier League season null and void!

The FA have announced this afternoon that the 2019/20 season has been brought to an end for Step 3 to Step 6 clubs and all results have been “expunged”

They confirmed the news in a statement on there website saying, “The FA and NLS (National League System) steps three to six have reached a consensus that their 2019-20 season will now be brought to an end, and all results will be expunged. This will mean no promotion or relegation of clubs between NLS steps three to six, and no promotion to NLS step two.”

This news will bring disapointment to many fans, players and club officials.

Ramsbottom United fan Jon Haslam tweeted “A disappointing outcome but not a surprise, would have been an intriguing end to a season that has been hugely enjoyable to witness.”

Ramsbottom United winger Iyrwah Gooden tweeted “My football seasons done, let’s see what next season brings”

More to follow…