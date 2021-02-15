BREAKING: Chris Murray steps down as Bury AFC chairman due to personal reasons.

Bury AFC chairman Chris Murray has stepped down due to ‘personal reasons’.

In a statement Mr Murray said: “After much deliberation over the last few weeks, I’ve decided to step down from my position as Chairman of Bury AFC for personal reasons.

I’d like to thank Andy, the backroom staff, and the players for their approach and attitude during what has been a difficult time with the pandemic.

To all the volunteers that I’ve worked with thank you for your support since I took on this role.

I leave proud of what we’ve all created so far and wish the club every success moving forward.”

Bury AFC will make a statement in due course.

They said on social media: “We would like to give our thanks to Chris for everything that he has done for us over the past 18 months.

The club will release a statement in due course.”

More to follow…