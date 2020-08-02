Are you interested in Sports Commentary? We are looking for volunteers on our Sports Team

Are you interested in Sports Commentary?

We are looking for additional volunteers to join our existing Sports Team.

The station has a keen and enthusiastic sports team that delivers live and exclusive match commentary for well-known sporting institutions that lie within the heart of our community.

The 2020/21 football season will see the Roch Valley Radio team provide wire to wire coverage of Radcliffe FC, Ramsbottom United FC & more recently Bury AFC, while from 2021 our dedicated set of Rugby League commentators will return to bring our loyal follower’s commentary of Rochdale Hornets.

Live from the press box at the Crown Oil Arena, here at Roch Valley Radio we have more than made our mark on the Rugby League world, earning a large number of listeners each Sunday as we follow every step of the Hornets campaign right across the North West.

In terms of the round ball game, our three sides may lie in the lower divisions of the English football pyramid, yet the shows we deliver reflect the passion and enthusiasm seen on the pitch. A highly talented team of reporters show the textbook knowledge of a match going fan, yet balanced with a journalistic standpoint that delivers hard-hitting opinions. The results leave the Roch Valley Radio sports team rightly admired and respected throughout the Non-League pyramid.

Our access and content quality is simply like no other in the Bury and Rochdale regions. With post-match interviews with managers of both clubs, this well-respected station means our reporters are allowed the right to ask questions like no other regional broadcaster.

However, this Sports team is always on the lookout to grasp new opportunities. In June 2019, we provided wire to wire commentary of the Manchester Trophy Tennis tournament where our headphones and laptops could be seen yards away from Centre Court at the Northern Club, Didsbury, we were due to return this year but it was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The team are currently covering village cricket, bringing T15 action to the ears of the local community across Bury & Rochdale.

This role is ideal for college and university students looking for experience as well as people who have an interest in sport.

If you’d like to get involved please fill in our volunteer enquiry form by clicking here or email sports@rochvalleyradio.com