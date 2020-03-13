ALL Elite football in England POSTPONED over Coronavirus

All elite football in England has been suspended until at least 3 April as a result of coronavirus.

All Premier League games, EFL fixtures and matches in the FA Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship have been postponed.

The FA Cup quarter-finals have also been postponed.

The FA have said in a joint statement with the Premier League, EFL & WSL that “The decision is being made purely on the number of cases requiring self-isolation and the impact on facilities.” The full statement can be read here

The FA also announced that England’s games against Italy and Denmark will no longer take place in March.

The Scottish FA have postponed all football goverened by them from the professional game right down to grassroots football.

Roch Valley Radio understands, that the FA has told the non league pyramid that decisions lie with idividual leagues as to postpone games or not.

Statement from The FA regarding the potential postponement of Non-League: pic.twitter.com/SBGpAO29yL — Ollie Bayliss (@Ollie_Bayliss) March 13, 2020

Rugby League side, Rochdale Hornets are due to be in Challenge Cup action on Sunday as they travel to York City Knights, the RFL have been contacted for comment as to whether that game will go ahead or not.

More to follow…