Accrington Stanley and Bury AFC join Fair game’s mission to reboot football

Two iconic North West clubs have become the latest additions to join an organisation aiming to change the way football is governed.

Bury AFC and Accrington Stanley join Newport County, Exeter City, Grimsby Town, Luton Town, Cambridge United and AFC Wimbledon in becoming the seventh and eighth additions to the Fair Game family.

Andy Holt, the owner of Accrington Stanley, said: “As one of the smallest clubs in the EFL it is paramount that Accrington Stanley communicate to and listen to their supporters and between the two, build a community club for future generations to enjoy.

“Blowing huge amounts of money to win the ‘golden ticket’ to the Premier League is putting some clubs into a financial abyss without a thought of what they are doing to the heritage of their community football club.

“Now is an ideal opportunity for change and a chance for the football family to look after its own, right down the football pyramid. We want other football clubs to join Accrington Stanley as part of ‘Fair Game’ and to be part of the future changes to make football for everyone, not just the elite few.”

Phil Young, the chair of the Shakers Community which owns Bury AFC, added: “We can’t think of anything more wasteful than for the demise of Bury FC to be just a sob story. We set up Bury AFC to help point the way to a better future for football and remind the country that supporters can and should have a sense of agency in the clubs they follow.

“When we saw the other clubs involved in Fair Game we had no hesitation in joining, as many of them provided the inspiration for us to pick ourselves up and start again. The age of the passive football supporter is sadly over, and we’re proud to stand alongside the supporter groups involved in this initiative and speak as one.”

Niall Couper, director of Fair Game and a board member of the Dons Trust, owners of AFC Wimbledon, added: “It is obvious that football needs to change. And we are delighted that Stanley and Bury AFC have joined our numbers.

“Fair Game is firmly committed to delivering real change.

“Fair Game is not a breakaway, but we believe it will be the breakthrough the game needs. Over the next few weeks we will be holding a series of open workshops and developing detailed and realistic solutions to football’s problems.”

To tune in to the sessions visit www.fairgameuk.org/events and register.