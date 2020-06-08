Man City start court trial with Uefa in Champions League ban appeal

Manchester City begin their gruelling three day battle today with Uefa as the East Manchester club look to avoid a two year Champions League ban starting from next season.

Having been adjudged to have broken FFP (financial fair play) rules between 2012 and 2016 by overstating sponsorship revenue in accounts submitted, the blues will risk loosing stellar names including Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling if the clubs bid cannot be overturned.

The announcement came on 14th february this year when Pep Guardiola’s side were thrown out of Europe from next season. They were also hit with a £25 million pound fine.

Battle lines will be drawn today and will end on Wednesday (10th June), however it might not be until August when City fans find out their fate.

Taking place via video call due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures, both groups will make their points at CAS (Court of Arbitration) and a decision will be made which could leave the reputation of either group in tatters.

Financial Fair Play has been a running controversy for City in recent years following the takeover of the Abu Dhabi United Group back in 2008. However following leaked information via German Newspaper Der Spiegel, UEFA have insisted the City Football Group have broken FFP rules.

Originally banned for the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons from Europe’s elite competition, the ban could either be upheld or reduced or wiped out. All options are on the table.

Both parties have been firm since the investigation was launched, City with their innocence and Uefa with the view the English champions have broken the rules of the competition that they have played in every year since 2011.

The four time Premier League champions relased this statement immediately after the annoucment of the ban back in February.

“The club has always anticipated the ultimate need to seek out an independent body and process to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence in support of its position.

Simply put, this is a case initiated by Uefa, prosecuted by Uefa and judged by Uefa. With this prejudicial process now over, the club will pursue an impartial judgment as quickly as possible and will therefore, in the first instance, commence proceedings with the Court of Arbitration for Sport at the earliest opportunity.”

Uefa said in its statement: “The Adjudicatory Chamber, having considered all the evidence, has found that Manchester City committed serious breaches of the Uefa Financial Fair Play Regulations by overstating its sponsorship revenue in its accounts and in the break-even information submitted to Uefa between 2012 and 2016.

The Adjudicatory Chamber has also found that in breach of the regulations the club failed to cooperate in the investigation of this case by the CFCB.”

City’s appeal to CAS fails, the English champions could present a further appeal before the Swiss Federal Court.