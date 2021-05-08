2021 Local Elections: LIVE updates & reaction as counting begins in Greater Manchester Mayoral election

The election weekend continues as we see the Mayor of Greater Manchester elected this afternoon.

The incumbent mayor is the Labour candidate Andy Burnham he will go up against Nick Buckley (Reform UK), Laura Evans (Conservative), Marcus Farmer (Independent), Melanie Horrocks (Green Party), Simon Lepori (Liberal Democrat), Alec Marvel (Independent), Stephen Morris (English Democrats), David Sutcliffe (Independent).

Counting has started across Greater Manchester for this election this morning.

The result is expected mid-afternoon.

Follow our live blog below for all the latest: