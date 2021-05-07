2021 Local Elections: LIVE updates & reaction as counting begins in Bury

Local election counts are continuing up and down the country on Friday as results are declared for local councillors & mayors as well as in the Scottish & Welsh Parliament.

Across Bury & Rochdale, one of the counts has already taken place. Labour retained control of Rochdale Council overnight as Labour, the Conservatives & the Liberal Democrats all held their seats with no party gaining from the other.

Council leader Cllr Allen Brett held his Milkstone & Deeplish seat with a majority of 1,383 while the leader of the Conservative group in Rochdale, Cllr Ashley Dearnley also held his seat in Wardle & West Littleborough with a majority of 1513.

Andy Kelly, the leader of the Lib Dems in Rochdale wasn’t up for election, but his party held their seat of Milnrow & Newhey.

The count in Bury will take place this afternoon, one-third of Bury’s 51 seats are up for election, as well as two-by elections in Moorside & North Manor, so 19 seats are up for election.

Labour are defending 10 seats, Conservatives 7, Liberal Democrats 1 & Independent 1.

In a recent YouGov poll, they say Labour is projected to be the largest party on the council but the project control is “too close to call.”

Elsewhere in Greater Manchester, both Oldham & Stockport councils counted overnight and the big headlines from those counts were that the Labour leader of Oldham Council, Cllr Sean Fielding lost his seat to the Failsworth Independent Party.

The Liberal Democrats are now the biggest group on the Stockport council, they now have 26 seats compared to 25 seats for Labour.

Labour-controlled councils in Manchester, Oldham, Salford, Tameside, Trafford & Wigan will also be counting today.

Bolton Councill will also be counting today as the council is currently in no overall control, as the Conservatives are the largest party.

Nationally, the Hartlepool by-election result was confirmed this morning as the Conservative candidate, Jill Mortimer won the seat with a majority of 6,940 to Labour’s Dr Paul Williams.

Former Shadow Home Secretary, Diane Abbott MP has labelled this a “crushing defeat” for the Labour Party.

Follow our live blog below for the latest updates & reaction to the local elections…