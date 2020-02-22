Who wants a VAGINA CUPCAKE?

Ever dreamed of eating a Vagina shaped cupcake? Well now you can!

Hundreds of bakeries across the UK and the world are selling vulva shaped delights. Don’t worry though, they are just shaped like them, there is no added flavour!!!

There is even a vagina decorating course coming to London AND it will be just in time to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Those of you who have been living under a rock and wondered what IWD is, well it’s a global day celebrating all achievements celebrated by women across the world.

The course is run by Edible Entertainment and will be held on the 7th and 8th March in The Boiler House, Brick Lane, London.

What better way to celebrate IWD than decorating and then eating vagina cakes.

Fancy trying them at home? We would love to see your own creations! All shapes and sizes are welcome! Let’s all eat vaginas together.

International Women’s Day 2020 campaign theme is #EachforEqual

An equal world is an enabled world.

Individually, we’re all responsible for our own thoughts and actions – all day, every day.

We can actively choose to challenge stereotypes, fight bias, broaden perceptions, improve situations and celebrate women’s achievements.

Collectively, each one of us can help create a gender equal world.

Let’s all be #EachforEqual.