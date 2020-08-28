TV show Naked Attraction is coming to Manchester and wants YOU to apply!

Studio Lambert North and Channel 4 are on the hunt for a new wave of brave singletons willing to bare all for series seven of the hit show Naked Attraction.

In this daring dating series, hosted by fully-clothed TV presenter Anna Richardson, the picker will whittle down a group of six potential suitors, based solely on the power of Naked Attraction. The naked hopefuls stand in individual pods, while one body part is revealed at a time to the picker, who eliminates a person in each round based on what they find least attractive.

Naked Attraction strips back the trappings of modern dating to just the naked body and asked the question:when we are entirely unfiltered, what do people reallyfind sexually attractive?

Executive Producer, Darrell Olsen says: “We’re excited to be back looking for a new batch of contestants! In these times I think many people are keen to find love and what better way than dating in reverse and starting off naked!?”

Filming for the series is set to take place from Tuesday to Sunday next week in Manchester, adhering to COVID-19 filming guidance. Further filming will take place from the 20th- 23rd September. Its not too late to find love!

Casting is taking place nationwide however the team are heading north to get some chatty, confident Mancunians as a part of their line up!

Who can apply? Anyone 18+ of any shape, size, ethnicity, diversity or sexuality. All applicants are welcome!!

In an exclusive interview with James Alexander, the senior casting producer, he talked about how the show prides itself on welcoming everyone. James stated that their belief is no matter what parts of your body you don’t like, someone out there will love them!!

When I asked about how those reluctant to take part should respond, he described the show as affirming and a great chance to bond with other people. Although the experience is unique it is “always a fun day”.

Despite the fact that the producers are still awaiting a Naked Wedding, this season could be the one that results in a happily ever after!

Apply to take part in the show here: https://www.studiolambert.com/take-part-naked-attraction.html

Naked Attraction is produced by Studio Lambert North with Executive Producers Darrel Olsen and Mike Cotton and Channel 4 Commissioning Editor Becky Cadman.

The five-part series will air later in the year.

Finally- “Nakedness is nothing to be ashamed about”- James Alexander.