Peter Kay’s Car Share is BACK!

The much loved hit TV show is back on BBC 1 for a very special one-off episode.

Comedian Peter Kay and co-star Sian Gibson have teamed up to bring us a one-off special of the hit TV show ajnd we think it is EXACTLY what we need.

Kay, who is returning to our screens after taking two years off, said ‘It’s a horrific situation right now we’re all going through and like so many I felt compelled to try and do something positive in an effort to cheer people in some way. ‘Sian Gibson, Paul Coleman and myself got together via t’internet and wrote a new short episode of Car Share in an effort to try cheer people up.

‘It’s all happened very quickly, in fact it didn’t exist a week ago. Obviously we weren’t able to film anything because of the lockdown but I hope people will use their imagination and enjoy listening. ‘I’ve given the episode to the good people at BBC iPlayer and it’ll be available to listen from Good Friday 10th April.

‘Here’s hoping people enjoying having John & Kayleigh back. Lord knows we need it right now.’

Hands up, who’s excited?!

The one-off episode of Car Share: Audio Special will be available on BBC iPlayer at 7pm on 10 April.