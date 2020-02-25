Peter Kay takes to the turntables!

Local comedian Peter Kay has announced his return to the stage, with the return of his phenomenally successful Dance For Life shows.

After playing 14 UK arenas since 2016 and selling over 75,000 tickets, Peter is taking his remarkable dance-a-thon parties on the road again and raising money for Cancer Research UK’s life-saving research.

For the very first time Dance For Life will be arriving in two new cities; two nights at the Alexandra Palace in London, and an Easter spectacular at the Manchester Central with shows on Good Friday and Easter Saturday.

The three-hour dance-a-thons will also take in a two-night residency at Liverpool’s SPACE by M&S Bank Arena

Each of the venues will be spectacularly transformed to accommodate enormous dance floors, featuring state of the art sound and lights, as DJ PK takes to the turntables for what promises to be even more joyous and unforgettable fundraising experiences.

Peter Kay’s #DanceForLife is back! The charity dance-a-thon announces 2020 dates, including Manchester and London for the very first time. Raising money for @CR_UK. Tickets go on sale 9AM Fri 28th Feb 2020 and will be available at https://t.co/cy8hMGGCYQ https://t.co/c3LqavIfuz pic.twitter.com/YPZ70jVr6q — Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) February 24, 2020

When talking about the events, Peter said “I’ve honestly never had so much fun as I had working on Dance For Life. The atmosphere was so happy and positive; it really is a great way to raise money for the worthiest of causes. All people have to do is turn up and dance.

“I’d also like to encourage people to get themselves sponsored via JustGiving.com where a special Dance For Life team page has been set up.”

A spokesperson for the event organisers SJM Concerts said “We are so excited to be involved again with Peter’s Dance For Life shows, the previous nights were such an achievement and so unique, we can’t wait to bring the party to new venues”

Caro Evans, director of partnerships at Cancer Research UK, said “We are so grateful to Peter for hosting his epic Dance For Life events to help us fund vital research to beat cancer. We need as many people as possible to join Peter and make a difference by dancing the night away.”

Tickets are £28.50 each and can be bought individually or in groups of any number. They go on sale THIS FRIDAY (28th February 2020) at 9am and will be available at ticketmaster.co.uk & seetickets.com Tickets are limited to over 18s. Fancy dress is optional and encouraged.

Participants can also set up individual Dance For Life JustGiving pages to get sponsored for their own dance-a-thon challenges, whether in support or memory of friends and family or simply to help raise even more money for Cancer Research UK. For further information and to join Peter’s fundraising team visit https://www.justgiving.com/team/danceforlife