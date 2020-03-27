Parklife has been cancelled for 2020 due to Covid-19

The organisers confirmed it in a statement on their website “We’ve been closely monitoring this unprecedented situation and it has now become clear that it’s simply not possible for Parklife 2020 to go ahead.

This decision has not been taken lightly and of course, we’re really disappointed, we really did try to make this work, but ultimately it was unavoidable.”

A decision that has not been taken lightly, please see below our statement regarding this years Parklife Festival, we will be back stronger than ever June 12 & 13 2021. Everyone please stay safe, remain positive and let's look forward to next year. The Parklife Team. pic.twitter.com/Q0TVp2rTwj — Parklife 2020 (@Parklifefest) March 27, 2020

The likes of Tyler, the Creator, Skepta, Lewis Capaldi, Khalid, Jorja Smith and Giggs were all due to perform at the Manchester festival this June.

If you’ve bought a ticket for the event you can either request a refund or forward it onto next year festival.

Parklife 2021 is due to take place over the weekend of the 12th & 13th June.

The team ended their statement by saying “For now, please do look after yourselves, your family and one another, and we look forward to seeing you all again very soon.”