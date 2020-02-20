One in 30 people poo in the shower, study finds

Ever heard the saying ‘sh*t shower and a shave’? Well we think we have uncovered the TRUE meaning of the saying.

A recent study, conducted by QS Supplies, has found that as a nation we have some messy habbits.

They conducted a study made up of 1,010 Brits and Americans and one in 30 of them admitted to taking a poo in the shower.

You heard us right, people are actually going for a poo in the shower and worst of all, THEY ADMIT TO IT.

According to the same study, 1 in 3 people have a wee in the shower, including my good self, but would NEVER dream of doing THAT in there.

So, next time your drains are kicking up a stink, you might want to find out why your loved ones have really taken so long in the shower.