What will the Mill Gate look like when the shopping centre re-opens TOMORROW?

Non-essential stores within the Mill Gate Shopping Centre will re-open tomorrow for the first time since lockdown in March giving the local economy a huge boost after spending the whole of spring on the sidelines.

Although 18 essential stores have stayed open for customers, shops deemed non-essential by the Government will re-open tomorrow. This includes the car park, lifts and toilet facilities. All payments will be through card and toilets will be closed for cleaning purposes every 15 minutes.

Markers will be laid out on the floor to help ease social distancing measures where the aim of the Mill Gate will be for customers to have confidence and assurance whilst shopping. This will include a one-way system around the store with a ‘keep left’ system. There will also be hand sanitisers in order to maintain cleanliness.

All shops will have a limit on how many people they can let in the store and customers will have full knowledge when shops are full.

Customers are advised to check online as to whether stores will re-open or not especially for food and drink puropses. Some stores will be operating a take out service. However cafes and hairdressers will be closed still as they cannot open until 4th July at the earliest.