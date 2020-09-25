“We need to err on the side of caution” says Andy Burnham on letting sports fans into stadiums

Greater Manchester Mayor, Andy Burnham says “we need to err on the side of caution” when it comes to letting sports fans into stadiums.

In his weekly COVID-19 press conference we asked Mr Burnham about whether he thinks with rising rates in the city region, that it’s still safe for fans to attend games.

He said: “I understand the desire to get fans back in grounds, but I think there is a need for caution here. I know that plans have been put on hold, at Premier League and League One level. I think there’s a need for caution in the lower leagues. It might be easier for people to keep a distance at grounds without all of the seating so people can move around more freely. But still, I think I would say we need to err on the side of caution.”

Burnham also talked about it being the time to support these clubs saying: “I would also say the time has come for a football rescue package. And I’m particularly looking in the direction of the Premier League when I say that because I think the onus is on the top of the game now to support clubs who are really going to struggle through the coming months because of the restrictions that there will be on the number of fans coming back into grounds. And I think, if I was the government, I’d be saying to the Premier League and the FA that they need to come forward with some funding, that perhaps the government could increase.”

The Mayor added the need for the package as he said: “We’re going to see clubs one after another fall like dominoes. Wigan are obviously having a really tough time at the moment, but there’s a number of clubs right behind them in Greater Manchester Football League clubs, as well as non-league clubs who might find it too difficult to survive in the current climate.”

He concluded by saying “this infrastructure matters. And I just think the government’s going to have to take a different approach here as the other countries have taken and support the cultural and sporting infrastructure of the country.”

Also in the weekly press briefing, the latest figures for Greater Manchester were published, with Stockport & Trafford being the only boroughs to have a figure of under a 100 positive cases per 100,000 population.

Bury sits second on the list behind Bolton, with the 7-day rate of positive case per 100,000 at 174.4, Rochdale’s rate has also risen this week now sitting at 155.6 when the figures were recorded on Monday.

NHS Test & Trace was also a big topic on the agenda this week, with the Mayor simply saying it’s not “delivering the results.”

3223 contacts weren’t reached in Greater Manchester in the week ending 22nd September, that’s an increase of 1069 on the previous 7 days.

Hospital data was also discussed today, weekly hospital admissions are hovering around the 30 mark, in the last three weeks the figures have been 35 on week-ending 8th September, 37 on week-ending 15th September and 36 on week-ending 22nd September.

And finally, with this week’s data summary, 0.7% of care home residents in GM are either COVID-19 positive or are showing symptoms that’s an increase of 0.1% from a week earlier.