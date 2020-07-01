“We are doing everything possible to prevent this virus spreading across Greater Manchester”. Mayor Andy Burnham gives latest COVID-19 update.

The Mayor was joined remotely by Sir Richard Leese, Deputy Mayor and Chair of the Greater Manchester Health and Social Care Partnership; Cllr Elise Wilson, GMCA Lead for the Economy; and Prof Kate Ardern, Lead Director of Public Health for Health Protection and Emergency Planning, to discuss the latest on Greater Manchester’s response to the impact of the current coronavirus outbreak.

Prior to the press conference, these figures were released. Comparing with those of Leicester following local lockdown.

Highest rates within Greater Manchester are in Rochdale, however, Sir Richard Leese assures they’re nothing like Leicester. Four weeks ago Leicester’s figures looked very much like those of Greater Manchester.

Test and trace is helping with this, giving advice to people will help keep them safe.

Professor Kate Ardern, said, “We must keep vigilant and keep Greater Manchester safe”. To do this stick to the guidelines;

Stick to public health advice given. Stay at home when you can, keep washing your hands, maintain a 2m distance, wear face coverings, when seeing friends and family, only see 6 people at most (from different households) and stay in the garden.

If tested positive, trace everyone you have been in contact with and STAY AT HOME.

Andy Burnham added concerns for local businesses. He stated that COVID has had a massive impact on our community’s theatres, nightclubs and music venues and they are still not able to open. It is a very uncertain landscape for those who are self-employed.

In addition to this, those venues able to open are not completely out of the woods.

He asks the government for a coordinated package of guidance and help.

Councillor Elise Wilson added that businesses will be on-board with advice given, as we want to get the economy up and running. Keeping staff and customers safe is very important, a local lockdown is not good for business.

Greater Manchester Police have cancelled rest days for a large number of officers in an aim to prevent illegal raves.

Andy also added an important message concerning the Manchester City and Liverpool match tomorrow. “Don’t travel to the game, as there no access to ground and team coaches, also no licensed premises open.” Please enjoy the match from home.

In further government news, Andy expressed he was grateful to the government for funding £81 million to bring up ground field sites for development. Alongside Councillor Wilson, they are now helping to deliver 3500 affordable homes in Stockport.

Andy further added how he wanted to help people who have been through a really tough time. He wanted to ask the government to think about a young person’s guarantee, a secure network of jobs and training for those affected. In addition to this more funding is needed for conversion courses so people will be able to retrain.

The floor was then opened to questions and the first question asked was, are we in danger of a local lockdown, Andy says No but they are seeking clarification from the government on when they will intervene. How badly do the COVID cases have to be before a local lockdown is implemented? is a point the Mayor raised.

Professor Kate Ardern added data is improving on a day by day basis. The contact tracing hub is working closely across GM claiming down on local outbreaks e.g. in schools. Across 10 boroughs

We asked, “With Bars & Restaurants re-opening this weekend, do you see this impacting on local COVID figures and the possibility of a local lockdown?”

Andy answered that it is more likely to make figures move back up again, as the easing of restrictions makes risks. He added it depends on the behaviour of the people, stating “we need the public to work with us”. Ultimately supporting the local economy and keeping yourself safe.

The news that Wigan Athletic has gone into administration was also talked about in the questions,

The Mayor said: it ‘doesn’t seem to be a dire situation’ and he hopes it can be sorted, but lower league clubs are going to struggle. He mentioned what happened to Bury and says the game has to take responsibility for this situation. Adding that the premier league need to make solidarity with these clubs.

Sir Richard Leese added that there is a danger that if children don’t go back to school those in more deprived areas across Greater Manchester will be the most affected.

Overall it appears that the Mayor is determined to prevent local lockdowns in the Greater Manchester area.