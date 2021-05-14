Vax weekly update – we’re almost at 100k!

A total of 99,425 people registered with a Bury GP have now had their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

And 60,539 residents have now received their second jab, 11 weeks after they had their first vaccination.

However, residents are being warned against complacency, and urged to keep up the fight against Covid-19.

Lesley Jones, Bury’s director of public health, said: “We’re making tremendous progress in getting people vaccinated, and our infection levels are much lower than they have been for many months.

“But coronavirus is still out there – and new variants are causing infection rates to rise in this region.

“Even if you’ve had the vaccine, you can still catch the virus and pass it on. That’s why, even though lockdown restrictions are being eased, everyone should do their utmost to stop transmission: wash your hands, wear a face mask where required, don’t get too close to others, let some fresh air in, and follow the rules on isolation.

“Free home testing kits are available to pick up which will also make it easier to identify positive cases quickly and reduce the risk of the virus spreading.”

More information about testing can be found here: https://www.bury.gov.uk/index.aspx?articleid=15451

Vaccinations have now moved beyond the original target of people in Tiers 1-9 (the over-50s and clinically vulnerable).

If you are aged 38 and over you can visit the NHS National Booking Service or call 119 to book your first dose appointment.

Remember:

Vaccinations are given to people in the priority order set by the Government

The second dose of the vaccine is given 11 weeks after the first dose, and residents will be contacted by letter, phone or text message to book an appointment when the time is right. If you haven’t been contacted by week 10 after your first dose, please contact your GP practice.

You must still follow the Covid-safe rules even if you have been vaccinated – it takes several weeks for the vaccine to work, and you may still be able to catch the virus and pass it on.

Advice and support on all matters related to coronavirus can be found on the council’s website: www.bury.gov.uk