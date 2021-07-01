Vax weekly update – total jabs now up to 217,000

A total of 125,513 people in Bury have now had their first Covid jab – and 91,663 residents have received their second dose.

Vaccinations are being offered to everyone over the age of 18, who either lives, works or studies in Bury.

You can get your jab at a range of clinics across the borough – most are walk-in (i.e. no appointment needed), although you can also book a slot if you prefer.

These clinics are offering first and second doses of both the Pfizer and AZ vaccines – for the latest list of clinics, go to https://www.bury.gov.uk/index.aspx?articleid=15987

Remember – you must return for your second jab to get full protection against the virus.

To offer the best safeguard against infection, second doses are offered at 8+ weeks after the first dose. Patients may be offered their second vaccine earlier but only to avoid wastage or because of a specific medical condition.

With the infection rate still high in Bury, and the delay in the lifting of lockdown measures, residents are being urged to play their part:

Get vaccinated

Keep testing twice a week with rapid LFT tests even if you don’t have symptoms (and even if you have had one or two doses of the vaccine) and get a PCR test if you have symptoms

Self-isolate if positive and if eligible access the available financial support to help you do this (see https://www.bury.gov.uk/index.aspx?articleid=15331

Work from home if you can

Be cautious when meeting others who are not in your household

Minimise travel

Advice and support on all matters related to coronavirus can be found on the council’s website: www.bury.gov.uk