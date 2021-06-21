Vax weekly update – first jabs now up to 120k

Three-quarters of all adults in Bury have now received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

A total of 120,340 people registered with a Bury GP have now had their first jab – and 86,395 residents have received their second jab.

However, residents are being urged to keep up the fight against Covid-19 given that the infection rate is still climbing in Bury.

And everyone is being reminded that they must get their second jab if they are to be fully protected against the virus.

Bury is now vaccinating everyone over the age of 18, and a number of walk-in (i.e. no appointment needed) clinics are being set up every week.

Ramsbottom Civic Hall is offering first dose Pfizer jabs on Saturday (19 June) from 8.30am to 6.30pm.

Ramsbottom is also offering first and second doses of the AZ vaccine to the over-40s – the clinic is on Sunday (20 June) from 8.30am to 1pm.

If you would prefer to book an appointment at these clinics, go to nhsburyccg.nhsbookings.com

Walk-in (no appointment) vaccinations are also being offered at Fairfield General Hospital (Education Centre), Rochdale Old Road, Bury, BL9 7TD.

These are open to all Bury residents, Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 5.30pm:

AZ second doses on Mondays until 19 July (+ Wednesday 30 June)

Pfizer first and second doses every Tuesday to Friday

If you would prefer to book for these, go to https://srft.nhsbookings.com/v2/#book/location/9/category/7/count/1/provider/any/ and select the social care or family buttons to book. Alternatively, call 0161 778 2104. There is limited free vaccination hub parking available opposite the Education Centre entrance.

As well as the clinics listed above, you can also:

With the infection rate still rising in Bury, and a delay in the lifting of lockdown measures, residents are being urged to play their part:

Get vaccinated

Keep testing twice a week with rapid LFT tests even if you don’t have symptoms (and even if you have had one or two doses of the vaccine) and get a PCR test if you have symptoms

Self-isolate if positive and if eligible access the available financial support to help you do this (see https://www.bury.gov.uk/index.aspx?articleid=15331

Work from home if you can

Be cautious when meeting others who are not in your household

Minimise travel

Advice and support on all matters related to coronavirus can be found on the council’s website: www.bury.gov.uk