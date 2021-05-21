Vax weekly update – first jabs now up to 103k

A total of 103,821 people registered with a Bury GP have now had their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine – and 66,172 residents have now received their second jab.

However, residents are being warned against complacency, and urged to keep up the fight against Covid-19.

Lesley Jones, Bury’s director of public health, said: “We’re making great progress in getting people vaccinated – but coronavirus is still very much out there, with new variants causing a rise in infection rates.

“Even if you’ve had the vaccine, you can still catch the virus and pass it on. That’s why, even though lockdown restrictions are being eased, everyone should do their utmost to stop transmission.

“We urge everyone to be extra cautious: keeping their number of contacts to a minimum, remembering that meeting outside is safer than inside, and being extra vigilant with wearing face masks, hand washing, 2 metre distancing and ventilation.

“We would also encourage everyone to come forward for their vaccination when invited, and to come for their second dose to get maximum protection.”

She added: “Free home testing kits are available to pick up which will also make it easier to identify positive cases quickly and reduce the risk of the virus spreading.”

More information about testing can be found here: https://www.bury.gov.uk/index.aspx?articleid=15451

Vaccinations have now moved beyond the original target of people in Tiers 1-9 (the over-50s and clinically vulnerable).

If you are aged 34 and over you can visit the NHS National Booking Service or call 119 to book your first dose appointment, or book an appointment locally at: https://covid.nhsbookings.com/gmpcn

Remember:

Vaccinations are given to people in the priority order set by the Government

For people aged over 50 and those who are clinically vulnerable, the second dose of the vaccine is given 8 weeks after the first dose. For everyone else it will be given 11 weeks after the first dose. You will be contacted by letter, phone or text message to book an appointment when the time is right. If you haven’t been contacted by the week before the date your second dose is due, please contact your GP practice.

You must still follow the Covid-safe rules even if you have been vaccinated – it takes several weeks for the vaccine to work, and you may still be able to catch the virus and pass it on.

Advice and support on all matters related to coronavirus can be found on the council’s website: www.bury.gov.uk