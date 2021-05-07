Vax weekly update – 97k Bury people now had first Covid jab

A total of 96,901 people registered with a Bury GP have now had their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

And 53,960 residents have now received their second jab, 11 weeks after they had their first vaccination, an increase of 8k since last week.

Vaccinations have now moved beyond the original target of people in Tiers 1-9 (the over-50s and clinically vulnerable).

If you are aged 40 and over you can visit the NHS National Booking Service or call 119 to book your first dose appointment.

Remember:

Vaccinations are given to people in the priority order set by the Government

The second dose of the vaccine is given 11 weeks after the first dose, and residents will be contacted by letter, phone or text message to book an appointment when the time is right. If you haven’t been contacted by week 10 after your first dose, please contact your GP practice.

You must still follow the Covid-safe rules even if you have been vaccinated – it takes several weeks for the vaccine to work, and you may still be able to catch the virus and pass it on.

Advice and support on all matters related to coronavirus can be found on the council’s website: www.bury.gov.uk