Vax jabs up to 243k: coming shortly, 16/17 year olds!

All young people aged 16 and 17 will soon be invited to receive a Covid vaccination, and parents and carers of eligible children will be contacted in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, eligible residents are being urged to get their jabs and take the total number given across the borough beyond 243,342.

The latest figures show that 130,562 people across Bury have now had one dose of the vaccination, and 112,780 of them have had both jabs.

Clinics are open, with no appointment needed, for anyone aged 18+ who lives, works or studies in Bury.

Also, young people who are within three months of their 18thbirthday are welcome to come for their vaccination – to avoid delay, we recommend that those in this age group bring a form of ID.

For the latest list of clinics, go to https://www.bury.gov.uk/index.aspx?articleid=15987

Remember – to get full protection against the virus, you must return for your second jab.

To offer the best safeguard against infection, second doses are offered at 8+ weeks after the first dose. Patients may be offered their second vaccination earlier but only to avoid wastage or because they have a specific medical condition.

Second doses will not be brought forward for the purposes of foreign travel.

Vaccination of children and young people

Children and young people aged 12 years and over, who have specific underlying health conditions that put them at serious risk of coronavirus, should be offered the Covid-19 vaccination. Children and young people aged 12 and over who are household contacts of people who are immunosuppressed will also be offered the vaccination.

GP practices in Bury are currently identifying eligible children with a view to booking them an appointment at the earliest opportunity, and parents and carers of eligible children will be contacted by their GP in the coming weeks.

Advice and support on all matters related to coronavirus can be found on the council’s website: www.bury.gov.uk