UK’s COVID alert level recommended to move from level 3 to level 4, say UK CMO’s

The UK’s coronavirus alert level should be raised from level 3 to 4, meaning transmission is “high or rising exponentially”.

It comes after the government’s scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance warned earlier there could be 50,000 new coronavirus cases a day by mid-October without further action.

The Prime Minister is due to make a statement in the Commons on Tuesday.

Today, a further 4,368 daily cases were reported in the UK, up from 3,899.

A further 11 people have also died within 28 days of a positive test, although these figures tend to be lower over the weekend and on Mondays due to reporting delays.

In a statement, the UK Chief Medical Officers said: “The Joint Biosecurity Centre has recommended that the COVID-19 alert level should move from level 3 (COVID-19 epidemic is in general circulation) to level 4 (COVID-19 epidemic is in general circulation, transmission is high or rising exponentially).

The CMOs for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have reviewed the evidence and recommend all 4 nations of the UK should move to level 4.

After a period of lower COVID cases and deaths, the number of cases are now rising rapidly and probably exponentially in significant parts of all 4 nations. If we are to avoid significant excess deaths and exceptional pressure in the NHS and other health services over the autumn and winter, everyone has to follow the social distancing guidance, wear face coverings correctly and wash their hands regularly.

We know this will be concerning news for many people. Please follow the rules, look after each other and together we will get through this.”