UK government doesn’t expect to make any changes to the lock-down this week.

The government does not expect to make changes to coronavirus lockdown restrictions this week, Dominic Raab said in today’s press conference

The foreign secretary said the UK’s plan against Coronavirus “is working” and “there are signs we are starting to win this struggle”.

“Keep this up, we have come too far, lost too many loved ones and sacrificed too much to ease up,” he said.

It came as deaths in UK hospitals reached 11,329, that’s a rise of 717 from yesterday (Sunday)

Mr Raab – who is standing in for Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he recovers from his coronavirus infection – said a meeting of SAGE (Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies) would take place to review evidence relating to the current lockdown restrictions later this week.

“We don’t expect to make any changes to the measures currently in place at that point and we won’t until we’re confident, as confident as we realistically can be, that any such changes can be safely made,” he said.

He told the media that easing restrictions too early would “risk a second wave” of infections.

And responding to claims the government lacks an exit strategy, Mr Raab said it was “crucially important that we do not take our eye off the ball or the public’s focus” on social distancing measures.

The Department of Health said a further 4,342 people had tested positive for coronavirus as of 09:00 BST on Monday.

In his presentation, Sir Patrick Vallance says the UK is “tracking behind Italy” on deaths from coronavirus. He says he expects deaths to plateau for a while then decrease.

Vallance also said that social distancing is “reducing transmission within the community” and that the number of confirmed cases appears to be flattening off, but acknowledges that not all cases are being reported as many are able to stay at home rather than go to the hospital.

Chief Medical Officer, Sir Chris Whitty said hospitals are “operating very effectively and remain “below capacity” in terms of intensive care.

When questioned about care homes he said 92 care homes have experienced a coronavirus outbreak in the last 24 hours. Staff are doing a “very difficult job” for residents.

PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) was high on the agenda again, and the foreign secretary responded by saying “We understand the importance of getting PPE to the frontline, whether it’s care homes or the NHS,” He says over 16 million items were rolled out over the Easter weekend.