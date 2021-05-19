Two one-off Pfizer vaccine clinics set up in Ramsbottom this week

Two one-off Pfizer vaccine clinics have been set up in Ramsbottom this week.

The clinics have been set up at Ramsbottom Civic Centre tomorrow (Thursday 20th May) & Friday (21st May).

The appointments are available for those aged over 30 and that are registered with a Bury GP.

Bury CCG has stressed this is a temporary arrangement, in order to avoid any wastage of vaccine supply.

As of 13th May, 99,425 people have been given their first dose of the vaccine in Bury while 60,539 have been given their second dose.

Nationally, more than 20 million adults have been given both doses of the vaccine.

Speaking on Monday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “We have more great news about the vaccination rollout and are making extraordinary strides as 20 million people now have the fullest possible protection from this virus – huge thanks to the team for hitting this milestone.

The latest real-world data has once again demonstrated how effective the vaccine is at providing life-saving protection, with 2 doses of the Pfizer vaccine providing 97% protection against mortality.

Receiving a second dose is vital to ensure you have the ultimate protection from this deadly virus – I encourage everyone to book their jab as soon as they are offered it.”

For those over 30 in Bury looking to book in at the one-off vaccine clinic, they can visit the NHS booking system

(Lead Image Credit: Bury Council/CCG)