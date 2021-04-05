“This is a significant step in the reopening of society” says Bury North MP following PM’s announcement

Bury North MP, James Daly has welcomed the latest announcement from the Prime Minister.

Mr Daly noted the “great relief” this easing of lockdown will bring to the people of his constituency.

In a Downing Street news conference on Monday, Boris Johnson confirmed the roadmap will continue as planned

He said the efforts of the nation were “paying off”.

Significant parts of the indoor economy and further outdoor settings will reopen from 12 April, after data confirmed the government’s “four tests” for easing Covid restrictions had been met.

This includes non-essential shops, hairdressers and gyms while pubs and restaurants can start serving customers outdoors.

In a statement following the announcement, Daly said: “I welcome the Prime Minister’s announcement that we will be proceeding as planned to step 2 of the roadmap out of lockdown on Monday.

This is a significant step in the reopening of society, and I am sure it will be a great relief to many people across Bury, Ramsbottom and Tottington that businesses such as retail and outdoor hospitality will be opening.

These past few months have been incredibly difficult for all parts of our communities and I would like to pay tribute to the massive efforts of everyone involved in the vaccine rollout here in Bury and to people across Bury, Ramsbottom and Tottington for continuing to stick to the rules as we move through these steps.

We are not at the end just yet, but the light at the end of this dark tunnel is certainly getting brighter.”

James’ colleague in Bury South, Christian Wakeford MP echoed his thoughts, he said: “I am pleased that the Prime Minister has confirmed that step 2 of the Government’s roadmap out of lockdown will be going ahead on Monday 12th April. This means that beer gardens, non-essential shops, hairdressers and gyms across Radcliffe, Whitefield and Prestwich will be able to re-open.

The success of the vaccine programme means we can now take this positive step forward in our route back to normal life. I am spoilt for choice of great pubs across Bury South and I look forward to having a pint with colleagues in one of their beer gardens next week.”

