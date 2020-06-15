The Rock is OPEN and safety IS their priority says Director Arnold Wilcox-Wood

As non-essential shops across the UK are opening today, The Rock Shopping Complex in Bury is no different.

The popular shopping complex in Bury has pulled out all the stops concerning peoples safety, leaving nothing to chance.

The Rock never fully closed during the lockdown, due to stores such as Marks and Spencer, Superdrug and Banks remaining open. Those 6 units were joined by a further 28 today meaning that 45-50% of all retailers are now open.

Speaking to Roch Valley Radio earlier today Director Arnold Wilcox-Wood said that their “Number one priority was safety” and that “retailing came afterwards”.

New signage has been put around the centre with a one way system in place. Sanitisation units are now situated at frequent intervals around the area. In addition to this extra cleaning and disinfectant teams have been hired to keep the centre as safe as possible. CCTV equipment has been installed with allows capacity numbers to be tracked, so that people don’t exceed capacity, and if this is reached, entry can be restricted. Social distancing measures, of a 2m distance, are taken very seriously.

When speaking on the events and promotions that usually take place in the centre of the Rock, it was discussed that they will not be happening for some time. Wood emphasised that customers need to have the confidence that they are safe before any special events can happen.

10 year anniversary celebrations of the shopping complex were due to happen this year, but have since been put on hold. The director stated he can not envisage any promotions happening within the summer months, and it is likely they will be postponed until next year.

The world health organisation are expecting social distancing to reduce to 1m. When this is implemented restaurants and leisure facilities at the rock will hopefully be able to reopen. It is thought this may be at the end of July.

Wood emphasised the importance of “taking things day by day” and in doing so “making sure everyone is safe”.

He spoke on the importance of shopping saying “retail therapy helps us all” adding that socialising and meeting friends is important for mental wellbeing. At the Rock they “want to make people feel and be as safe as possible”.

He finished by saying “when you visit the rock shopping centre in bury you are as safe as anywhere else you could be”.

Hear the interview in full this evening on Roch Valley Radio with Deano and Adam.