NO SEX IN THE HOUSE (UNLESS YOU LIVE WITH THEM!) SAYS NEW GOVERNMENT RULE

Thinking of inviting someone round for some… sexy time? Think again!!

Despite letting the nation have more freedom with a relexation to lockdown rules, one rule to prevent COVID-19 spreading within households is arguably the most entertaining thing from lockdown.

Family and friends are now allowed to meet in the garden, so long as they stay two metres apart and in small groups. People from up to six households are now allowed to meet up. However two people who live in different households cannot meet in a house to have sex (sorry!).

Under new rules, both people would be able to be prosecuted under the law with Amendment Regulations being introduced in Parliament on Monday.

Members from different households are unable to mix and this also includes activities such as washing up after a meal in the garden. Therefore the public cannot meet in another household without a valid reason.

However there are exceptions to the latter rule of meeting up in households. Athletes for example can stay in another residence if they are training for a competition and this applies to the athlete, coaches and parents.

Other exceptions to the rule include are sports professionals, people attending funerals, carers the vulnerable fleeing violence and people moving house.

So if you are visiting a friend for a barbecue , the only dessert you will be getting is that black forest gateau that has been kicking around in the deep freeze.